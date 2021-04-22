standoff

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after a crash that led to a standoff with Hanford police officers on Wednesday.

Hanford police say Devin Wilder ran from a crash near Lacey Boulevard and 10th Avenue shortly before 6:00 pm.

Officials say at some point, Wilder fired off some kind of weapon and then barricaded himself inside a house on 9th and East Streets.

A SWAT team was called out to the scene.



Wilder came out of the house three hours later and surrendered. Police believe he knew someone in the home.

No one was hurt during the standoff or crash.

Investigators have not said if a weapon was recovered.

Wilder will be booked into the Kings County Jail for weapons charges.
