American Lung Association gives Valley counties 'F' rating for air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest report on California's air quality is out this morning and it's not good news for the Central Valley.The American Lung Association released the results of its 20th annual State of the Air report overnight.It includes air quality grades of counties across the state.Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Merced and Mariposa Counties all received an F rating.That means residents from the North Valley to the South Valley are living in counties that have unhealthy levels of either ozone or particle pollution.