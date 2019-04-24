air quality

American Lung Association gives Valley counties 'F' rating for air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest report on California's air quality is out this morning and it's not good news for the Central Valley.

The American Lung Association released the results of its 20th annual State of the Air report overnight.

It includes air quality grades of counties across the state.

Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Merced and Mariposa Counties all received an F rating.

That means residents from the North Valley to the South Valley are living in counties that have unhealthy levels of either ozone or particle pollution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countytulare countymerced countymadera countykings countyhealthair qualityamerican lung association
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Valley air quality improving, but ag pesticides cause concerns
Valley officials remind families of dangers fireworks pose to air quality
Teen determined to promote clean air finds air quality monitors vandalized
Air quality worsens as triple-digit heat returns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News