Fresno County is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is now ranked 23rd in the nation for COVID-19 testing, up four spots from last week, according to data collected by ABC 30 and other ABC owned TV stations.

CVS adding 91 drive-thru sites, statewide, could drastically improve the ranking.

Director of retail operations Amy Winchell says, "They will be helping minorities as well as those who don't have access to health care."

But not everyone can get tested.

Those seeking a test will have to fill out an online questionnaire to see if they meet eligibility requirements, established by the CDC, or are considered a first responder.

Winchell adds, "All swabbing will happen at the drive-thru in the patient's vehicle in order to maintain the safety of the patient as well as those of us in the store."

The goal is to do 50 tests per day, per location, getting Fresno County closer to Fresno County Public Health Director, Dr. Rais Vohra's goal of 1,500 tests per day.

He says that's something we're far from meeting despite testing sites at Fresno City College and Sanger Community Center.

Fresno City College says even though they can accommodate 132 tests per day, they've seen a little more than 100 people come through the main gym each day since they opened last month.

Dr. Vohra says, "It is a little bit of a frustration because we worked really hard to get these sites set up and were not reaching the full capacity because we can't get folks to sign up."

Testing is free and there are no eligibility requirements.

In addition to increasing messaging to underserved communities, while increasing testing capabilities, the county is exploring the potential to move the sites if they don't reach capacity.

You can sign up for testing by clicking here.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
