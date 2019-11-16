madera county

Madera County Department of Public Health opens new facility

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Department of Public Health Director, Sara Bosse moved into their new facility on road 28 and Sunrise avenue in Madera. The spacious two-story building is state of the art with the latest equipment.

"Safety they are able to work with those things underneath the hood of the biosafety cabinet," Bosse said.

Outside the building, a walking trail around the property is on the way along with a bus stop right at their front door. Monday, employees packed their bags and closed the old facilities doors. They didn't move far, the new building is only up the street from their old complex.

"The things that we have been using for years and years and getting our best use of those public dollars are now getting the needed upgrade that we have had in store for a while," said Bosse.

Their old building was constructed in the 1930s, According to Bosse it used to be the county hospital. It never felt quite like home and over time became riddled with problems.

"One heater is so old they don't make parts for it anymore, so it is a bit held together as best we can, waiting for this new facility," she said.

Now they have a place they can call their own with nearly double the workspace. Labs are now ample and open, a far cry from their cramped quarters.

Soon others will move in alongside them. Three buildings on the campus opening early next year will be dedicated to the Social Services Department. As for the old complex, Bosse said the county plans on tearing it down to make more space for facilities. The new Department of Public Health opens partially on Monday and fully on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countyhealthhealth caremadera county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MADERA COUNTY
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Brother of teen killed in Chowchilla DUI crash speaks out
New businesses opening in Oakhurst, including 3 long-awaited hotels
Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested for making school shooting threat: Merced P.D.
Search for motive continues in Santa Clarita school shooting
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
Local leaders continue efforts to reverse proposed Hwy 99 funding cuts
Hundreds gather to honor life of Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz
Prosecutors: Picture of Daniel Green with new woman too much for Erika Sandoval
New car sharing program comes to Fresno County town
Show More
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Beloved track coach's daughter joins hundreds to celebrate his life
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
California cannabis CEO lays off 20 percent of his workers, blames CA
New cannabis dispensary opens in Farmersville
More TOP STORIES News