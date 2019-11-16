Madera County Department of Public Health opens new facility

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Department of Public Health Director, Sara Bosse moved into their new facility on road 28 and Sunrise avenue in Madera. The spacious two-story building is state of the art with the latest equipment."Safety they are able to work with those things underneath the hood of the biosafety cabinet," Bosse said.Outside the building, a walking trail around the property is on the way along with a bus stop right at their front door. Monday, employees packed their bags and closed the old facilities doors. They didn't move far, the new building is only up the street from their old complex."The things that we have been using for years and years and getting our best use of those public dollars are now getting the needed upgrade that we have had in store for a while," said Bosse.Their old building was constructed in the 1930s, According to Bosse it used to be the county hospital. It never felt quite like home and over time became riddled with problems."One heater is so old they don't make parts for it anymore, so it is a bit held together as best we can, waiting for this new facility," she said.Now they have a place they can call their own with nearly double the workspace. Labs are now ample and open, a far cry from their cramped quarters.Soon others will move in alongside them. Three buildings on the campus opening early next year will be dedicated to the Social Services Department. As for the old complex, Bosse said the county plans on tearing it down to make more space for facilities. The new Department of Public Health opens partially on Monday and fully on Thursday.