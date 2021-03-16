Reopening California

Tulare Co. moves into red tier, Kings Co. remains in purple, state health officials say

By ABC30.com staff
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County has moved into the red tier of California's reopening system, allowing for more businesses to reopen at an increased capacity.

State health officials predicted the county would be moving into a less restrictive tier last week based on data under the new formula, which now allows for counties to leave the purple tier if they have 10 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people.

Kings County was also slated to go into the red tier, but they remained in the most restrictive purple tier as of Tuesday.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

California has officially administered vaccinations to 2 million people in some of the most at-risk neighborhoods, including areas in the Central Valley, since launching its new equity initiative.

The state had said that once 2 million people in those areas received their first doses, they would begin loosening the current tier system's requirements, making it easier for counties to move into less restrictive tiers.

More businesses, including gyms, retail stores, and restaurants, are officially allowed to bring more people inside starting Wednesday, March 17, in Tulare County. It is the first time the county will move out of the purple tier since the state established its tier system last year.

Central California's Kings, Fresno, Madera and Merced counties remain in the purple tier. Mariposa County is currently in the orange tier.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskings countytulare countycoronavirus californiabusinesscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
11 CA counties change tiers
Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier next week
Local breweries, wineries open with fewer restrictions
California officials express optimism of entering new green tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 severely injured in Fresno County crash
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim
Both directions of I-5 at Grapevine reopen
New test can tell if you've had COVID-19 in the past
Show More
2 killed after crash between Amtrak train, car in southwest Fresno
Fresno officer's alleged Proud Boys connection investigated
2 families displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Experts hopeful for 'vaxications' to boost travel industry
Tulare County offering free bus rides to vaccination sites
More TOP STORIES News