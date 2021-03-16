Tulare Co. moves into red tier, Kings Co. remains in purple, state health officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County has moved into the red tier of California's reopening system, allowing for more businesses to reopen at an increased capacity.State health officials predicted the county would be moving into a less restrictive tier last week based on data under the new formula, which now allows for counties to leave the purple tier if they have 10 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people.Kings County was also slated to go into the red tier, but they remained in the most restrictive purple tier as of Tuesday.California has officially administered vaccinations to 2 million people in some of the most at-risk neighborhoods, including areas in the Central Valley, since launching its new equity initiative.The state had said that once 2 million people in those areas received their first doses, they would begin loosening the current tier system's requirements, making it easier for counties to move into less restrictive tiers.More businesses, including gyms, retail stores, and restaurants, are officially allowed to bring more people inside starting Wednesday, March 17, in Tulare County. It is the first time the county will move out of the purple tier since the state established its tier system last year.Central California's Kings, Fresno, Madera and Merced counties remain in the purple tier. Mariposa County is currently in the orange tier.