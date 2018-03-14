Workout Wednesday: Consistent workouts

You don't have to be fast, just be consistent and remember a little exercise goes a long way.You don't need to kill yourself to get results. If you are steady and consistent, the results will come. You only need six strength exercises to work the full body.Do two sets of 20 reps, six exercises total. Focus on arms, abdominal's, chest, back, and legs. When performing these six strength exercises always hit your troubled areas first.If your goal is to lean out, try and do these six exercises with minimal rest in between to keep your heart rate up and burn more calories. Don't forget to get your cardio in to help strengthen your heart and burn that fat.During cardio aim to keep your heart rate as high as you feel comfortable. Remember that exercise is the best medicine.