Workout Wednesday: Curbing your appetite to lose unwanted weight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays are over, and after all the Christmas food and leftovers are gone, getting back to a healthy lifestyle can be tough.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shares a few tips to help you curb that appetite, and lose those unwanted pounds in your Workout Wednesday.

It is important to stay healthy and happy during the holidays.

During the holiday season, we tend to have more stress and anxiety. Food is everywhere, and overindulgence is prevalent.

Higher amounts of stress and overeating will lead to weight gain. We can break that cycle.

To have a healthier lifestyle, it takes a little preparation to see big results. Rhonda says the best diet is one of moderation. Prepare your meals for the week, but allow yourself to have cheat days where you eat whatever you want, so you don't feel deprived.

Try small portion meals and add veggie, nuts or fruit snacks. Try to add water every chance you can.

Rhonda says to remember, food is fuel, not a friend. Have your biggest meal in the morning and your smallest meal in the evening.

If you exercise in the morning, try to eat no later than an hour after a workout. The most important part of healthy eating is more veggies in your diet.
