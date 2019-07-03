Workout Wednesday: Hidden benefits out getting out and gardening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gardening is a great way to not only enjoy some fresh air but also to get some exercise and increase your physical activity.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy talks about the reasons why gardening is the ultimate mind-body workout.
Rhonda says putting your hands in the dirt, digging and actually creating something that is beautiful can fight stress even better than other relaxing leisure activities.
She says put down your Apple product and plant an apple tree or pick an apple.
Rhonda says gardening gets you out in the fresh air and sunshine. It also gets your blood moving. There are many different movements in gardening that you can get some exercise benefits out of it as well.
She says gardening involves digging, planting, weeding, and other repetitive tasks that require strength or stretching.
Rhonda says gardening is an excellent form of low-impact exercise, especially for people who find vigorous exercise a challenge. This can include those who are older, have disabilities, or suffer from chronic pain.
She says outdoor activity like gardening has another advantage over other forms of exercise. People are more likely to stick with it and do it often.
Make sure you drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Rhonda says Listen to your body and never overstretch or lift too heavy.
