workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Hidden benefits out getting out and gardening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gardening is a great way to not only enjoy some fresh air but also to get some exercise and increase your physical activity.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy talks about the reasons why gardening is the ultimate mind-body workout.

Rhonda says putting your hands in the dirt, digging and actually creating something that is beautiful can fight stress even better than other relaxing leisure activities.

She says put down your Apple product and plant an apple tree or pick an apple.

Rhonda says gardening gets you out in the fresh air and sunshine. It also gets your blood moving. There are many different movements in gardening that you can get some exercise benefits out of it as well.

She says gardening involves digging, planting, weeding, and other repetitive tasks that require strength or stretching.

Rhonda says gardening is an excellent form of low-impact exercise, especially for people who find vigorous exercise a challenge. This can include those who are older, have disabilities, or suffer from chronic pain.

She says outdoor activity like gardening has another advantage over other forms of exercise. People are more likely to stick with it and do it often.
Make sure you drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Rhonda says Listen to your body and never overstretch or lift too heavy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoexerciseworkouthealthy livingworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Use your body weight as resistance
Workout Wednesday: Changing up your ab routine
Workout Wednesday: Using cable machines to build, strengthen your muscles
Workout Wednesday: Benefits of meditation and how it can relax your mind
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News