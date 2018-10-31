WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: How to find the best exercise regime for you

It's important to consider your goals when looking for the right workout regime for you.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy is sharing some helpful tips to get you started and point you in the right direction.

Always start with light resistance and weights and work your way up to heavier resistance and weights. You want to feel sore but you don't want to hurt yourself either.

Try using resistance bands for the first two weeks. Start with 2 sets of 10 to 15 reps and work up to 20 reps.

When working out try using a large muscle to rev up your metabolism.

Try to work out 3 to 4 days per week and figure out which days work best for your schedule.

Make sure you listen to your body. If it hurts DON'T DO
