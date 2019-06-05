Workout Wednesday: Importance of listening to your body when you workout

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We all want to be healthy as we age, but it's also important to be smart and listen to your body when working out.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how that can actually help you make greater progress toward your fitness goals.
Rhonda says your main fitness goal should be to stay active and healthy for as long as possible.
She says you need to challenge your body to improve and stay fit, while taking the exercises at your own pace.
Rhonda says you want to listen to your body and not push it beyond repair. She says you should not be in pain when trying to improve your health.
Rhonda says only you know your body, listen to it. Your muscle can say one thing and your ligaments, tendons and joints might be saying, ouch!
Lasting pain or injuries can derail your goals for a healthy and fit life style. If you have some mild muscle soreness when starting a new exercise, that is normal.
If it lasts more than a couple of day's ease up on your workout to give your body more time to get used to the new exercises. A flexible muscle is a healthy muscle.
Rhonda say you want to make sure you stretch your muscles. Never do more than your body can take. Your body will talk to you, just listen.
