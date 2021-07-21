Authorities identify 50-year-old driver killed in head-on crash on Hwy 41 in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
Matthew Hurst, 50, of Fresno, died after crossing into oncoming traffic on the highway, colliding head-on with another driver going north toward the Friant off-ramp.
Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second driver, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
The California Highway Patrol has not yet determined a cause for the crash.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The previous version of the story said that a woman was killed in this crash. We apologize for the error.
