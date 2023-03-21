Family displaced after car crashes into central Fresno home

Authorities said the driver ran from the scene after they plowed the car through the home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is left picking up the pieces after a car slammed into their home in Central Fresno on Saturday night.

The home is boarded up and deemed unsafe after a Camaro crashed into the building.

Deshaun Lowe, who was home at the time watching TV, described what he remembers.

"I put the remote down and I heard this big boom and then I turned around like what the heck was that - everything was pushed towards me. Like there was dust and things just falling and I was just in pure confusion," Lowe recalled.

His foot was pinned by debris, but he said he was able to walk away with only a few scratches and bruises.

Lowe has lived there for more than a decade with his mom and aunt, who were both away during the time of the incident.

Around 8:50 pm on Saturday, officers responded to the crash.

Authorities said the driver ran from the scene after they plowed the car through the home.

Neighbors said drivers are known to do donuts around this intersection.

Victoria Cowings is Deshaun's Aunt who also lives in the home.

"I hope if anyone knows who's involved they say something," Cowings said.

She said she wouldn't wish this on anyone.

"Things are already hard anyway, and now to have to rebuild from scratch - at the moment we don't have a place to live because our house got taken from us," Cowings said.

As they rebuild, Deshaun's mother, Nicole Cowings, said she's left with what matters most. "My son is here and my sister is here - at the end of the day we will figure all of this out," she said.

Police are still looking for the driver who could face felony hit and run charges.

The family is staying at a hotel for now.

They've set up a GoFundMe to help get back on their feet and rebuild.