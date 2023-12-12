Holiday traditions can trigger allergies

The holidays aren't always merry and bright for those with allergies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays aren't always merry and bright for those with allergies.

Many are putting the Christmas tree up, along with other festive decor - without knowing what's also being invited into your home.

"The dust has been collected on them for the past year," said Dr. A.M. Aminian. "So for 12 months, they have that dust on them. So they need to be dusted well."

This is a reminder every patient receives around the holidays by Dr. Aminian at the Allergy Institute in northeast Fresno.

Many patients also come in asking if an artificial tree is better than a live one.

According to Dr. Aminian, artificial trees need to be dusted off too, but on the plus side, there's no scent -- which can pose a problem with a live tree.

"They need to be outside because they're made for the outside," he said. "They have a scent, and also they have dust in them. So this time of the year, because all the doors are closed, that scent builds up."

The chilly temperatures will keep people inside. Now is the time to allergy-proof your home to avoid ruining holiday cheer.

"We could do cleaning, dusting, use a humidifier, use an air purifier, which is very important," Dr. Aminian said. "Then also change the filters regularly."

He added that those with allergies also need to be careful around this time of year, with the respiratory viruses going around. Getting exposed to allergens and a virus can cause extreme inflammation in the airway.

