MADERA COUNTY

Madera County residents could see water rate hike

EMBED </>More Videos

Madera County Public Works officials say several districts could see an increase to their water rates as part of a study that started two years ago.

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some Madera County residents could soon have to pay more for their water.

Madera County Public Works officials say several districts could see an increase to their water rates as part of a study that started two years ago.

Public Works Deputy Director, Andrea Saldate said the county's general fund has subsidized these special districts for decades. She said they need to pay back the more than $700,000 they owe.

"We have four districts right now, some of which have some debt. Others do not, but they haven't had rate increases over 20 years, and those rates have not kept in line with expenses," Saldate said.

Several districts have already approved their new rates. The next four districts that could see the proposed water rates are Mountain Ranches, Goldside Estates, Sunset Ridge and Meadow View.

They will not all see the same proposed rates because costs are based on the general fund debt they owe, and the number of homes within each district.

"Economies of scale play a key role in what these residences have to pay. The smaller the district, the more they'll have to pay," Saldate said.

Across the four districts, the rate increases can range from 5% all the way up to 200%.

Sunset Ridge resident, Coy Barnes, said he was shocked when he opened this letter about the rate hike.

"The first raise I said, 'Wow! 260 percent rate in one year? That's quite a bit of money'."

Along with the letter, Public Works employees are also reaching out to communities through phone conferences to inform them of the increase and why it's happening.

The county would need a 50 percent plus one vote from district residents to pass the rate, and it will go to a public hearing.

If residents vote against it, it's possible the state may have to get involved.

"There are some districts talking about privatization as an option, which that could be one, or a dissolution of a certain district," Public Works Director Ahmad Alkhayyat said.

Barnes understands the need for a raise, but he hopes the county can look into a lower rate.

"Raise it $20 or $30. That would make a lot of difference I'm sure."

Anyone with a question or concern about the water rates can call the Madera County Public Works Department for more information.

Public Works Employees said more districts could also soon start seeing letters about proposed water rate increases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homedrinking waterwatercalifornia waterMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Simple Solutions: Clean Like Mr. Clean
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Buying your first home
Tiny homes coming to Old Town Clovis
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News