crash

Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno

Fresno police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the pole at First Street and Bullard Avenue.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 900 people were left without power after a driver crashed into a utility pole in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Fresno police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the pole at First Street and Bullard Avenue around 1 am.

An officer at the scene said the driver is expected to be OK.

The utility pole was cracked and leaning to one side.

One lane of eastbound Bullard Avenue is closed from Angus to First as PG&E crews work to repair the pole.

PG&E estimates power will be restored around 6 am.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastpower outagecrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver crashes into utility pole, causing power outage in central Fresno
Driver crashes car into utility pole in central Fresno
Dozens without power after teen crashes truck into pole in Fresno Co.
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, 2 others seriously injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
City of Fresno hands out citations to businesses for violating safety orders during pandemic
Dos Palos businesses close on Day 2 of water shutdown
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
New free COVID-19 testing site to open in west Fresno
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for blackface in Karl Malone impression
Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Selma
At least 5 dead after earthquake shakes Mexico
Army Captain in Colorado runs 100+ miles in memory of fallen Visalia soldier
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
More TOP STORIES News