Man recovering in Madera after leg gets trapped under boulder during hike

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An adventurist was out on a hike this past December in the Inyo Mountains when his leg became trapped under a 6,000-pound boulder.

He was stuck for seven hours before being rescued by local crews, and the US Navy airlifted him to a Fresno hospital.

Now, he's recovering in Madera.

We sat down with Kevin Depaolo to talk about his harrowing experience and recovery.

