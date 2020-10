FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Kern County near Ridgecrest on Tuesday afternoon.California Highway Patrol officers confirmed to ABC affiliate KERO-TV that the aircraft was a Navy fighter jet.The plane went down near the intersection of Highway 178 and Highway 14, KERO said.The Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which is located in Ridgecrest, said they were aware of the downed plane but provided no further details.