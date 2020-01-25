Latino Life: Local artist sparking interest with town's electrical boxes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special art movement is taking place in the Merced County community of Livingston.Joel Aguilar is an artist who paints electrical boxes. Now his work is expanding to an even larger backdrop.He and Livingston City Manager Jose Antonio Ramirez appeared on Latino Life and spoke with host Graciela Moreno about the latest artistic creations popping up in the city.Thursday, January 3010:00AM620 Main StreetLivingston(209) 394-5550