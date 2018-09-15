Latino Life: Rape Counseling Services of Fresno Marks 44 Years of Helping and Healing

The numbers are startling. One out of six women is a victim of rape or attempted rape. Rape Counseling Services of Fresno offers free and confidential services for survivors of sexual assault.Raquel Garcia is the Programs Director of RCS Fresno and Ulysses Iribe is an educator at the non-profit. They appeared on Latino Life with host Graciela Moreno Thursday, September 13, 2018.Iribe says there are male victims of sexual assault. The crime can have a lasting impact on all victims that may include anxiety, depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Check out the video tolearn more about services at RCS Fresno and its upcoming Anniversary Celebration.Show your support and join RCS Fresno at its 44th Anniversary Celebration Friday, October 26, 2018, at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. The night includes cocktails, dinner, dancing, and silent/live auctions. Get ticket informationby calling (559) 497-2900 orRCS Fresno's 24-Hour Crisis Line: (559) 222-7273Fresno Office: (559) 497-2900Firebaugh Office: (559) 659-0232