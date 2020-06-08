Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore causing power outage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a pole Monday, injuring herself and causing a power outage in Lemoore.Officers were called to Houston and 16th Avenues just before 1 a.m.Officials say for some reason, a woman lost control of her vehicle, striking a pole along with a fence, some large stones and a tree.The pole was severely damaged from the collision, leaving more than 500 PG&E customers without power, the CHP said.Wires also tumbled down into the roadway, and crews had to shut down a large portion of Houston Avenue to clear the wreckage.The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital.California Highway Patrol officers believe the woman was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis while driving.