crash

Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore causing power outage

CHP officers believe the woman was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis while driving.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a pole Monday, injuring herself and causing a power outage in Lemoore.

Officers were called to Houston and 16th Avenues just before 1 a.m.

Officials say for some reason, a woman lost control of her vehicle, striking a pole along with a fence, some large stones and a tree.

The pole was severely damaged from the collision, leaving more than 500 PG&E customers without power, the CHP said.

Wires also tumbled down into the roadway, and crews had to shut down a large portion of Houston Avenue to clear the wreckage.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital.

California Highway Patrol officers believe the woman was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis while driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemooreduichppower outagedui crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
1 killed in fiery crash near Lemoore, CHP says
Driver crashes into pole in east central Fresno
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
2 killed in Fresno County crash near Caruthers identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Protests held around the South Valley amid George Floyd's death
Fire forces emergency evacuations and road closures in Mariposa County
Shaver Lake reopens to visitors with new guidelines
One person shot in Fresno County
Madera County Sheriff's Deputy fired after using racial slur on social media
Show More
PG&E sponsors new program to help customers earn money by saving energy
Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality
Food at Big Fresno Fair to be featured on Cooking Channel
PG&E hoping to minimize impact of public safety power shutoffs
Merced's Bubba Nickles eyes National Championship and Gold Medal for senior year at UCLA
More TOP STORIES News