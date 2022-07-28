Tentative agreement met after teenager sues Fresno police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tentative agreement has reportedly been met after a teenager sued Fresno Police over unreasonable force.

A lawsuit on behalf of then 17-year-old London Wallace uncovered several body camera videos from a probation search at a party in January of 2019.

The situation escalated and investigators say Officer Christopher Martinez threw 7 punches at Wallace.

The Office of Independent Review found Martinez used unreasonable force.

A trial was set for next month but on Wednesday -- the attorney representing Wallace said his client reached a tentative deal of about $100,000.

The Fresno City Council still needs to sign off on the agreement.

Discussions were held in closed session last week.