LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after a tragic accident in the Los Banos area.Authorities say a two-axle flatbed truck was transporting a wooden trailer along Henry Miller Avenue.The trailer detached from the truck and came to rest near Johnson Road.A 38-year-old woman was driving west on Henry Miller when she collided with the trailer and caused it to spin into another lane.That's where another vehicle collided with it as well.The second driver was not injured but the first woman was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.