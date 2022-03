MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Madera High School student.The crash happened Wednesday morning on Olive Avenue near 6th Street.Madera police say the rider, 19-year-old Roberto Lopez, died from his injuries. Further information on the crash wasn't immediately available.Authorities say Lopez was a student-athlete at the high school and had planned to continue onto college.Officials say grief counselors were made available on campus Thursday for students.