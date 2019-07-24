Man accused of causing deadly southeast Fresno crash pleads not guilty to charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver accused of causing a deadly car crash pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Wednesday morning.Police say Gustavo Blanco, 21, was driving drunk and blew a red light before he hit Shawn Milton's car, killing him Saturday night.Prosecutors charged Blanco Tuesday with gross vehicular manslaughter while driving drunk, and causing an injury while driving drunk.Surveillance cameras recorded the last seconds of Milton's life.His mother, Dorothy Milton, says she takes comfort in knowing her son's last day was filled with love. She shared the final photo he took with three generations of his family."He saw his kids, his dad, sisters, everybody was together and they had a good day, and then that night this guy drives 70-80 miles per hour through town and just slammed into him and ended his life then and there," she said.Milton left behind five kids and one on the way.A memorial service will be held with Milton's family this Friday.Blanco is being held in the Fresno County Jail. His bail is set at $159,000. He's due back in court on August 16.