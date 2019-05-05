Man arrested for burglarizing Downtown Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is in custody in connection to a burglary of a Downtown Fresno church.Police say 29-year-old Isaiah Zepeda was caught on camera with another suspect stealing electronic equipment from First Presbyterian Church on April 20.Detectives were able to identify Zepeda and arrested him Friday. He is an active gang member and was released from prison five days before the burglary.Authorities say they are still searching for a second suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10" tall, in his 30s with black shoulder length hair.If you have information, you're asked to call Detective Dominic Morino at 559-621-6144.