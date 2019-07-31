Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property

BREAKING: Squaw Valley resident Buford King charged with 3 murders.

I’ve followed this story for a couple years (so of course I’m out of town when this happens.)

Donny Lee and Aleksey Shelest disappeared in 2017.@FresnoSheriff dug up remains a couple months ago.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/fHonDgvyKN — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) July 31, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been charged with three murders after Fresno County Sheriff's deputies find human remains on a Squaw Valley property.Buford King was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday morning, according to court documents.Detectives began their investigation into King when he was arrested for shooting his neighbor in 2017.According to investigators, the Squaw Valley property King had been living on was connected to two reported missing person cases.One those men being 62-year-old Donnie Lee who was last seen in the area of Squaw Valley Road and Sand Creek Road on November 1st, 2016.The other missing man was 35-year-old Aleksey Shelest who was last heard from on May 18th, 2016 in Squaw Valley.Deputies began to search the property for evidence connected to the two cases but were unable to find anything.However, earlier this year, King directed deputies back to that Squaw Valley property. Authorities once again began digging for evidence but this time dug deeper. They were able to locate human remains and were also able to find one more victim.According to court documents, King is being charged with two murders in 2016 and one in 2011.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to update the public on these recent developments.