From left to right: Jae Williams and Randy Thompson.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1574800" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A California woman who survived an 18 year kidnapping and sexual abuse ordeal posted on Facebook about Proposition 57.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3063765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A state judge says California must consider earlier parole for potentially thousands of sex offenders, maybe even those convicted of pimping children.

Remember Prop 57, the California Parole for Non-Violent Criminals and Juvenile Court Trial Requirements Initiative? — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 3, 2018

A yes vote supported increasing parole and good behavior opportunities for felons convicted of nonviolent crimes and allowing judges, not prosecutors, to decide whether to try certain juveniles as adults in court. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 3, 2018

Today a detention hearing was held in Santa Clara County Juvenile Court for 24 year old Randy Thompson. He was 15 when he and his accomplice, Jae Williams, stabbed to death 15 year old Michael Russell at his San Jose home in 2009. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 3, 2018

Both Williams and Thompson were convicted as adults for murder and sentenced to 26 years to life. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 3, 2018

Prop 57 was passed and that gave judges, not prosecutors, the authority to decide if a juvenile would be tried in adult court. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 3, 2018

Thompson has not exhausted all of his appeals to his conviction so he is being allowed the opportunity for a “transfer hearing” in juvenile court. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 3, 2018

If a judge ruled his case should be transferred to juvenile court his sentencing would then revert to the juvenile sentencing (disposition). He would be held until 23. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 3, 2018

Voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 57 in 2016. A "yes" vote supported increasing parole and good behavior opportunities for felons convicted of nonviolent crimes and allowing judges, not prosecutors, to decide whether to try certain juveniles as adults in court. That latter provision could lead to the release of a convicted murderer in San Jose.Randy Thompson was just 15 years old at the time when he and 16-year-old Jae Williams stabbed 15-year-old Michael Russell to death at his San Jose home in 2009.At the time of the murder, Thompson said he worshiped the devil and took a life just because he wanted to. It was called a "thrill kill."Thompson and Williams were both tried as adults in separate trials and sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.But with the passage of Proposition 57 in 2016, these cases could be put back into juvenile court.The measure gives judges the authority, not prosecutors, to decide if juveniles would be tried in adult court.Since Thompson has not exhausted his appeals, he is allowed a "transfer hearing" in juvenile court.If a judge decides to transfer the case to juvenile court, the now 24-year-old Thompson could be released.Russell's family has endured three trials over nine years and promises to continue going to all of Thompson's hearings."The thought of him getting out is really scary. Because for society, I wouldn't want him living next door to me. I mean he's not a safe person. He can't exist in society. He's an animal," said Cathy Russell, the aunt of Michael Russell.Thursday was just a detention hearing, a formality on the way to an eventual transfer hearing.Russell's family believes the other defendant, Jae Williams, will also apply for a transfer hearing.Thompson is scheduled to be back in court on June 5.