In his opening arguments prosecuting attorney, Nathan Lambert told the jury what happened to Martha Mendiola"Martha Mendiola was murdered on November 29, 2016, she was murdered in her garage, she was beaten, hit in the face, she was bloody, her wedding ring ripped off her finger, she was stabbed in the back with a large knife, a knife that was so large it was able to pierce her lungs. "Her husband, David Pena is charged with the murder. The couple had separated ten days before she was killed. Defense Attorney David Mugridge told the jury his client claims he found his wife dying in the garage, killed perhaps by an intruder, and did what she asked by removing her body."He will talk about the fact he went into that garage that fateful morning, he saw his wife lying on the ground, and yes he will tell you that a knife was thrust into her back and he laid down there, knelt down there next to her, took her in his arms, told him with her last words and said I love you don't let Matthew see me like this. And he promised that he wouldn't. "A co-worker at the state office where Mendiola worked was the first witness on the stand. Treanna Timberlake said she became concerned when Martha didn't show up for work. She testified she called Martha's phone and got strange text messages in response. She alerted the Highway Patrol. Martha's son Matthew Cardenas was asleep in the house when the murder occurred, but didn't hear anything. But when the worker called his house, he also called his mother and got similar text message responses he figured came from Pena. In his opening argument Lambert explained;"He was pretending to be Martha, saying things like I just needed to get away, my phone fell in the toilet and is not receiving phone calls."A Highway Patrolman responded to Mendiola's house and found blood stains and evidence of an attempt to clean the crime scene with bleach.Later the CHP Officer found Mendiola's car. He notified Fresno police and the officer discovered her body tied up and under a tarp in the back seat of her car.Tracing her cell phone they arrested Pena and found his bloody clothes and the knife.Pena is expected to take the stand in his own defense.