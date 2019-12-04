Man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after hydroplaning, crashing into a tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP says the man was traveling southbound on 99 when he lost control of his vehicle going off the highway near the Herndon off-ramp.Officers say the man crashed into a tree and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.The CHP wants to remind people to take precautions and drive safely during these weather conditions.