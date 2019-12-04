FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after hydroplaning, crashing into a tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP says the man was traveling southbound on 99 when he lost control of his vehicle going off the highway near the Herndon off-ramp.
Officers say the man crashed into a tree and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The CHP wants to remind people to take precautions and drive safely during these weather conditions.
Man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News