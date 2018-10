EMBED >More News Videos Police say they got a 911 call about someone getting shot at the Woodbridge Apartments on South Argyle Avenue.

Police responded to a 911 call about someone getting shot at the Woodbridge Apartments on South Argyle Avenue near Tulare Avenue around 2 a.m.When investigators arrived they found a man in his 60's with a gunshot wound to his torso.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Police are still trying to get a detailed description of the suspect, but they say he had a heavy build and wore a grey hoodie.