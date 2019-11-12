Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect

According to @FresnoPolice all of their substations have a safe exchange parking spot that the public can use when doing an online sale or transaction @ABC30 — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) November 12, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man was shot during an online sale exchange in southwest Fresno.Police say the victim was shot in the chest at an unknown location and drove to the Valero gas station at Elm and Jensen Avenue to ask for help. Witnesses called 911.The man was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.Officers are searching for a male suspect, but a description was not immediately available.