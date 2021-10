FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized following an early morning hunting accident in Fresno County.Deputies were called to an orchard near American Avenue and Hills Valley Road near the Fresno and Tulare county line shortly before 7:00 am.Authorities say a man was hunting coyotes and accidentally shot himself in the leg.Tulare County deputies were able to get there first to help.He was flown by helicopter to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. His condition has not been released.