Man shot in Winton, Merced County Sheriff's Office investigating

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Cypress Avenue and Lindsey Drive in Winton. (KFSN)

WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) --
Deputies say the victim, who had been shot in the upper body, crashed his car into a pole.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Cypress Avenue and Lindsey Drive in Winton. Shell casings were found in the intersection and investigators say five or six shots were fired.

The victim was found inside the crashed car. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.



Investigators have not released any information on a suspect.

This story will be updated.
