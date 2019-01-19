HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Man shot, killed at party in Dos Palos overnight; deputies search for possible suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A midway apartment complex shooting stunned a Dos Palos neighborhood after two men were shot while attending a party.

"I've never seen so many sheriffs or a lot of traffic near the area and i saw that it was closed off," said neighbor Jackeline Garcia.

Still on edge, many residents of the complex didn't want to speak on camera but Garcia, who lives nearby, says she's still in disbelief.

Though she didn't hear the gunshots, as she was leaving her home she saw investigators blocking off major roadways.

"I don't know what happened but it is concerning for my family's safety," Garcia said.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, sheriffs deputies were called to the apartments on Reynolds near Valeria after shots were fired during a party.

When they arrived, deputies found two gunshot victims.

One was airlifted to a Modesto hospital, the other was shot at least four times and died at the scene.

The shooter or shooters are still on the loose.

Neighbors say deputies and homicide detectives were in the area for more than 8 hours.

Merced County sheriffs deputies are investigating the homicide and say those attending the party were less than cooperative.

They're relying on the public for any information leading to an arrest.
