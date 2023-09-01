Mariposa County Fair kicks off this Friday, parade on Saturday

On Monday, the fair's final day, admission is free courtesy of the Friends of the Fair.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CALIF. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Fair kicked off Friday.

There's plenty to see and do if you plan on going to this year's fair, including magic shows, line dancing and even a dachshund race.

You can enjoy fair food, classic carnival rides, and lots of new live music shows.

The man in charge says the fair gives visitors a blast from the past.

"People tell me all the time that they come up and experience the fair, and it's like stepping back in time 30 years to a simpler time. People are nice, courteous, it's a safe place to be," said Mariposa County Fair CEO Brian Bullis.

A parade is happening in Downtown Mariposa on Saturday at 10 am.

There's also a tour of the mineral museum and exciting action at the Destruction Derby!

On Monday, the fair's final day, admission is free courtesy of the Friends of the Fair.

You can also save on parking by taking shuttles from Mariposa or Bootjack.