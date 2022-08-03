Oak Fire: Crews reach 79% containment, acreage holds steady at 19,244

Crews are continuing to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that forced more than 6,000 people to evacuate.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are inching closer to full containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE reports there was no growth on the fire overnight and containment increased to 79%.

The wildfire has scorched 19,244 acres since it first sparked on the afternoon of Friday, July 22nd.

Tuesday afternoon, officials said that all fire advisements have been lifted.

The only evacuation orders remaining are for East of Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Subdivisions to Devils Gulch and North of Footman Ridge.

CAL FIRE reports that 127 houses have been destroyed, along with 66 outbuildings.

RELATED: Army veteran's home burned down by Oak Fire in Mariposa County

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

RELATED: Oak Fire: Newly married couple return to find Mariposa County home in ashes

Areas including Triangle Road, some parts of Lushmeadows Subdivision, and all addresses on Highway 140 are now open, but only for residents who live in the area.

You can see updates and details on this evacuation map created by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Governor Newsom secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

RELATED: Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School. Evacuees are being given safe shelter, water, meals and more resources.

Address of evacuation centers:

Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338

Animal evacuation centers:

Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

Large Animals: Mariposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)

For the latest developments, photos and videos on the Oak Fire, click here.

