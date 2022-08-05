Oak Fire: All evacuation orders and fire advisements lifted, roads open as containment reaches 86%

As full containment nears, officials lifted all evacuation orders and fire advisements in the area Thursday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are inching closer to full containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE reports there was no growth on the fire overnight, and containment increased to 86%.

The wildfire has scorched 19,244 acres since it first sparked on the afternoon of Friday, July 22.

All roads are back open.

CAL FIRE reports 127 houses have been destroyed, along with 66 outbuildings.

RELATED: Army veteran's home burned down by Oak Fire in Mariposa County

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

RELATED: Oak Fire: Newly married couple return to find Mariposa County home in ashes

Governor Newsom secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

RELATED: Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map

An evacuation center that was set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School officially closed Wednesday afternoon.

However, the local assistance center set up at Mariposa County High School will remain open through Thursday because of the demand. It will be open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)

For the latest developments, photos and videos on the Oak Fire, click here.

