Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with former Diamond Dog Matt Garza

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Matt Garza -- who pitched at Fresno State in the early 2000s -- will forever live in the history books in Tampa Bay as the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Rays franchise history.
The former Diamond Dog was also named MVP of the 2008 American League Championship Series before his Rays played in the World Series.
in the video above, the Selma native and former standout at Washington Union caught up with us this week to talk about how he's giving back to the local community this holiday season.
Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
