Missing man from Reedley home identified as 4th body found

A teenager and two adults have been arrested after four people were found dead in a neighborhood in Reedley this week.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 43-year-old Matthew Bonds has been identified as the fourth body found in Reedley on Tuesday. He is the man police had been searching for since three other bodies were found on Saturday.

Police Chief Joe Garza said Bonds' body was found to the house next door to the original homicide scene.

81-year-old Billy Bonds, 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds, and a third person were found dead at a home on Saturday morning. That third body has yet to be identified.

Matthew is Guadalupe's husband.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on four counts of homicide. Officials say the teen's mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, have also been arrested on charges of accessory after the fact..

Officers also served search warrants at a Parlier home and another house in Selma, where they impounded two vehicles.

A news conference with the Reedley Police Chief is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Stay with ABC30 as we will be live-streaming the news conference and for the latest details on this developing story.