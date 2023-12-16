19-year-old Melanie Camacho laid to rest in Fresno

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family and friends of Melanie Camacho filled Saint Joseph Catholic Church in her hometown of Firebaugh on Friday morning to say their final goodbyes to the 19-year-old - some even needing to stand outside as they overflowed the church.

Melanie's family reported her missing around Thanksgiving.

A few days later, she was found dead in an orchard in Madera County.

Madera County deputies arrested her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Vicente Jasso, in connection to her death.

"This is unusual," Madera County District Attorney, Sally Moreno said. "This is not normal, but I would say to every person who finds themselves in danger from an intimate partner, you have to get away."

Jasso is charged with her murder, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading and other charges.

He pleaded not guilty to all in court last week.

"We will do everything that we can to make sure that this defendant never harms another person, but it won't change anything for Melanie's parents," Moreno explained.

Melanie would've celebrated her 20th birthday this month.

This Christmas will be her family's first holiday without her.

"It's unimaginable what they're going through, and you know you have your kids, you expect to have them your whole life," Moreno said. "Children are supposed to bury their parents. Parents aren't supposed to bury their children. It's just a horrible thought that that's what they went through."

Her family, still grieving the loss, finally laid her to rest Friday afternoon at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

Moreno encouraged those going through similar situations to seek out counseling, especially because some court cases could last years.

Jasso's pre-preliminary hearing is set for December 20th while preliminary hearing is expected January 12th next year. His bail is set at $1,150,000.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Camacho's family.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

