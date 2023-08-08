Vigil held for Jolissa Fuentes on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been exactly one year since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma went missing, a search that ultimately ended after her body was discovered just north of Pine Flat.

On Monday, her family remembered her during a small gathering at her gravesite.

The search for Fuentes got national attention last year but came to a close in October when Selma's Police Chief discovered her car off the side of a cliff on Trimmer Springs Road near Maxon Road.

They believe she died as a result of the crash.

Her family called Selma's police chief a hero for finding her.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped us out - it would have never gotten that much publicity without you. So thank you, guys," said Norma Nunez, Jolissa's mother.

Jolissa's family says even though they miss her every day. They're thankful they were finally able to bring her home.