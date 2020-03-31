2 arrested for stealing boxes of ammunition from Merced home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman are in custody after police say they burglarized a home in Merced.Police arrested Joseph Malta, 26, and Linda Salazar, 35, for breaking into the residence on Monday morning.Detectives believe the suspects entered the garage and took two boxes of ammunition before leaving a silver sedan.Officers found their vehicle nearby and discovered the boxes inside. They also recovered narcotics and an explosive device in the car, prompting the bomb unit to respond.Both suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail on several charges.