Woman arrested for human trafficking in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested, accused of pimping and pandering a 17-year-old girl in Merced County, sheriff's officials say.Authorities arrested Deyaneira Sabrina Fernandez, 23, on Thursday in Winton after a months-long investigation.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Fernandez has been trafficking the teen across California since last September.Fernandez was booked in the Merced County Jail and is facing several human trafficking charges.