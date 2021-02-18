Human Trafficking

Woman arrested for human trafficking in Merced County

Authorities arrested Deyaneira Sabrina Fernandez, 23, on Thursday in Winton after a months-long investigation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested, accused of pimping and pandering a 17-year-old girl in Merced County, sheriff's officials say.

Authorities arrested Deyaneira Sabrina Fernandez, 23, on Thursday in Winton after a months-long investigation.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Fernandez has been trafficking the teen across California since last September.

Fernandez was booked in the Merced County Jail and is facing several human trafficking charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countycrimemerced countyhuman trafficking
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
'Big Sky' returns after major character shot
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
DA charges California couple with human trafficking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in fiery rollover crash in western Fresno County
Driver in stolen truck leads officers on chase through Fresno
Porterville firefighter shares memories of Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa
95-year-old Valley great-grandmother beats COVID-19
Clerk injured as 2 men steal jewelry from Mammoth Mall, police say
Beloved Valley educator loses battle with COVID-19
Central Valley travelers dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms
Show More
Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide release 2021 season schedules
Local officials make headway vaccinating law enforcement for COVID
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Personal info of CA drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
More TOP STORIES News