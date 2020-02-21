arrest

1 pound of meth found inside man's car during traffic stop in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after Merced County sheriff's deputies found him with items associated with selling methamphetamine.

Officials say a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Robert Christensen for having an expired car registration.

Christensen was on probation and had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation.

After searching the vehicle, authorities found a large plastic bag with a pound of meth in the engine compartment next to the car battery.

Christensen was booked into the Merced County jail for possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.
