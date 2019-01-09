APARTMENT FIRE

Merced family shares harrowing tale of escape from raging house fire

Michelle and Dennis Boyle were badly burned after a fire gutted their Merced home on Monday.

By
His body is wrapped in bandages.

Her face badly burned.

And tears stream down both their faces.

Yet, we've never seen a couple with hearts so full.

"Good things come to good people," says Michelle Boyle.

Even though they're covered from head to toe in second degree burns, they smile as they sit in front of Community Regional Medical Center.

Michelle and Dennis Boyle understand the importance of cherishing every moment.

"I saw the flames starting to come through the garage door to the house and the smoke," recalls Dennis.

The Boyles say their smoke detector wasn't working when a fire gutted their home Monday morning.

But luckily, their granddaughter heard crackling.

"Had she not done that, it would have been five minutes and we wouldn't have made it out," says Dennis.

As Dennis went to scoop up his disabled son to safety, he fell and hurt his knee.

It was then that his wife and daughter ran back inside and saved them both.

"It was burning... embers... I knew it was on me, but I was like, it doesn't matter, we have to go," says Michelle.

Now, as it gets tough thinking about burying the pets they lost and replacing their belongings, friends and family have offered their homes and money.

Even after the fire -- facing a heap of loss and a body full of wounds. this family only sees what they have gained.

"I don't know if there is enough thank-you notes to spend," says Michelle.
