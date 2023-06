The next time you drive through the city of Merced, you might notice eye-catching art all around.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The next time you drive through the city of Merced, you might notice eye-catching art all around.

Artists began working on murals underneath highway overpasses thanks to the state's Clean California initiative, with $350,000 going towards the murals.

Officials say the murals are expected to be complete by mid-July.