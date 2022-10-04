Merced kidnapping: Person of interest in custody, 4 family members still not found

A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in Merced County this week is now in custody.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in Merced County this week is now in custody.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado is in the hospital in critical condition after trying to take his own life before they tracked him down.

Deputies were informed that one of the victim's ATM cards was used at a bank in Atwater.

Surveillance video matched the description of Salgado from the initial scene of the kidnapping. He was then identified as a person of interest.

RELATED: 4 family members kidnapped from Merced business, picture released of suspect

On Monday, detectives say 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and her uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, were kidnapped from a business Monday afternoon at the intersection of Dickenson Ferry Road

and South Highway 59 in Merced County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the four family members have not been found.

Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.