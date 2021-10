MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver died in a fiery crash in the North Valley overnight.Merced police remained on scene through Saturday morning as they investigated a possible cause.Video shows the scene following that crash at Yosemite and McKee Road.That's where investigators say a car crashed and caught fire just after 10 o clock on Friday night.When firefighters knocked down the flames, they found the driver dead inside that vehicle.It's still unknown whether alcohol had anything to do with the crash.Police haven't identified the driver yet.