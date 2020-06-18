Passenger found shot inside vehicle on Highway 99 in Merced, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a person was shot on Highway 99 in Merced Thursday morning.It happened just after 2 am at 16th Street.Officers received a call from the Walmart store down the street for reports of a shooting.The CHP says a passenger inside the vehicle was shot, and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately clear.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when the shooting happened.CHP officers are now searching for shell casings in the area and on Highway 99. The investigation has caused traffic congestion in the southbound lanes of the highway.A possible suspect description or a motive for the shooting has not been released.