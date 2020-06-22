Police investigating shooting in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
Officers responded to a report of a victim who was shot in the face just after 10 pm on Canal and 11th Streets, according to Merced Gateway News.
Investigators have not released the victim's condition or identity.
A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear on Monday morning.
