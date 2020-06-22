shooting

Police investigating shooting in Merced

Merced police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of a victim who was shot in the face just after 10 pm on Canal and 11th Streets, according to Merced Gateway News.

Investigators have not released the victim's condition or identity.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear on Monday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot in Visalia neighborhood, police searching for suspect
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Man shot in Sanger, suspect arrested
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Man shot in Visalia neighborhood, police searching for suspect
Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck man in central Fresno
Show More
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Sacramento man who drowned in Bass Lake identified
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley
Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested
More TOP STORIES News